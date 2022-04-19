Scooby-Doo and friends will embark on an adventure to solve a new mystery during an upcoming trip to the Temple Theater.
Cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics and video mapping bring ‘‘Scooby-Doo and The Lost City of Gold’’ to life.
The show will be at 3 p.m. June 5. Ticket prices are $6 for youth 17 and under and only $11 for adults. The fun and educational family programming is part of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s 2021-22 Discovery Series.
VIP tickets can be purchased for $50 for pre-show entertainment and keepsake options. Tickets are on sale at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St. Tickets also can be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by phone at (936) 633-5454.
Fans of music, discovery and ghosts won’t need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.
Audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends and culture as Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends sniff for clues (and snacks) through some amazing landscapes.
A trail of extinct purple irises leads them through a veritable Nazca lines labyrinth of mystery as the Gang meets friends … or foes … Miguel the groundskeeper, Luis the lama, botanist Professor Falcone, the Pachacuties and Ayar Manco (the 13th Century founder of the Incan civilization).
For more information about the Temple Theater Discovery Series, visit the Angelina Arts Alliance website at angelinaarts.org.
