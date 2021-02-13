The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a $19.3 million construction project in the Lufkin District on Wednesday.
A virtual pre-construction meeting held Feb. 10 announced barricades will be placed on U.S. Highway 59/South Loop 287 near the Moffett overpass on Monday with work scheduled to begin Wednesday, according to a press release.
“This is really a big project for Angelina County,” Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT’s public information officer, said. “It’s a $19 million project.”
The project was approved by Texas Transportation Commissioners and was funded through the Unified Transportation Program in 2017. The changes will lead the space to meet interstate standards for potential future designation as Interstate 69, the press release states.
Interstate standards require certain lane widths, certain safety standards, eliminating any crossovers of main lanes with other roads, providing access roads and more, Oaks said.
“There’s several things that go into an interstate designation,” she said.
“They are all made and designed with safety and mobility in mind. Our engineers have spent several years planning this project. There’s a lot of things involved like environmental approval.”
The Lufkin District uses reports from the I-69 Advisory Committee, I-69 Segment One and Two Committees and local county committees. The district also coordinates with cities and counties to identify, prioritize and manage the development of I-69.
Routes and right of way needs are not determined until TxDOT receives approval of the schematic and environmental study, Oaks said.
This is a continuation of other projects bringing portions of Lufkin District roads up to interstate standards.
The Diboll Relief Route is in the process of being built to interstate standards along with the U.S. 59 Nacogdoches flyover, and there are plans for a future project in Redland to upgrade and move portions of U.S. 59, Oaks said.
Work on Interstate 69, stretching from Mexico into Michigan, has been underway for many years, Oaks said. It enters Texas in the Lufkin District close to Joaquin and U.S. Highway 84, and will transverse five of the nine counties in the Lufkin District.
The goal of I-69 would be to relieve traffic congestion caused by growing population, provide safer travel through the state, improve evacuation routes and support economic development.
“We’re very excited that we have seen some of these upgrades begin for possible designation as an interstate,” Oaks said.
The work will include reconstruction of main lanes and construction of two north and southbound frontage roads.
Widening will begin at the U.S. 59/South Loop 287 overpass at A&NR Railroad and continue from Moffett Road to state Highway 103 east/Atkinson Drive. Access roads will be continued all the way from the Moffett overpass to Atkinson Drive.
The project will likely last until April 2023, depending on factors like weather, she said.
