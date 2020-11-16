Jennifer Baldauf has worn quite a few hats in her time at Angelina College.
From her beginning role as a counselor to her current position as Director of Academic Success (including academic advising, dual credit, retention, graduation and reverse transfer) Baldauf has served students in numerous capacities.
For her to take on yet another role would require a position she considers important, which is why she’ll be wearing yet another cap.
Recently, the Texas Chapter of the College Reading and Learning Association named Baldauf as its president-elect for 2020.
The organization is an arm of the College Academic Support Systems, with the stated objective of advancing “the knowledge and interest of post-secondary educators working in learning assistance, developmental education, tutorial services, and other programs of academic support and assistance.”
Despite her already-busy life, Baldauf said the new role allows her to do what she hopes to do for every student.
“At the heart of everything I do is student success and just trying to make a little bit of a difference — even if it’s in the lives of just a few students,” Baldauf said. “Whatever I can do to advance that cause while supporting my peers, and do whatever I can to make the world a little bit better and a little bit easier for so many folks who need education to change their lives, I’m going to do it.”
As the chapter’s president, Baldauf’s duties will include serving as program chair for the annual CASP conference; chairing the executive board and general membership meetings; and assisting the president in the administration of chapter business.
Baldauf earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Texas A&M and has worked in higher education for 15 years.
Her career began as an academic advisor at Texas A&M in the Department of Nutrition and Food Science. She moved to Lufkin and became a counselor for Angelina College, and in 2018, she became the director of Dual Credit.
In 2019, she became the director of Academic Success.
“I was a little terrified at first, but I’m grateful to have the confidence of the people with whom I work,” Baldauf said. “I know they’re going to support me on this, and like I said, this is so important to me, so I’ll make sure to do it well no matter how busy I am.”
Baldauf lives in Lufkin with her husband and two children.
