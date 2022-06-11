Juneteenth sponsors Jun 11, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Juneteenth Presenting sponsorJefferson Enerprise EnergyPlatinum sponsorSt. Luke’s Health MemorialFriends of JuneteenthA Pineywoods Home Health CareCommercial Bank of TexasSouthside BankThe Heart Institute of East TexasLong Chapel CMEWoodland Heights Medical CenterCity of Lufkin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Center Health Care Christianity Bank Advertising Health Board Juneteenth Presenting Cme Height Woodland Commercial Bank Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuntington police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old coworkerAngelina County searching for runaway inmateWoman, three children injured in one-vehicle rollover wreck on loopFormer road engineer files whistleblower complaint against Angelina CountyGrand jury indicts Lufkin man accused in Sonic shooting deathHAVARD: A Diboll legend even years laterDiboll draws Brock in state semifinalsRound Rock bound: Diboll Lumberjacks earn berth in state baseball tournamentFormer Hudson ISD teacher sentenced to eight years in prisonFamily devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
