Angelina College’s Tatyanna Guzman steams toward the box for one of her three goals in Saturday’s match against Trinity Valley Community College. The No. 18 Lady Roadrunners beat the Lady Cardinals 16-0 in the conference opener for both teams.
Both Angelina College soccer teams continued to display impressive offensive firepower in Saturday’s conference-opening doubleheader against Trinity Valley Community College, with the No. 18 Lady Roadrunners rolling to a 16-0 win and the No. 7 Roadrunners beating the Cardinals by a 10-3 final at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the Angelina College campus.
The Lady ’Runners’ (2-0-1, 1-0) effort included a hat trick from Tatyanna Guzman and two goals each from Emilie Dueck (’10, ’11), Camila Montero (‘7, ’52), Marlene Flores (’20, ’56), Abi Hearn (’37, ’70) and Liliane Clase (’5, ’65).
Also scoring were Alyson Gallagher (penalty kick at ’19), Marlene Flores (’20), Paola Brizuela (’34) and Alexa Ramirez (a long-range blast at ’25). Keepers Alexandra Nunez and Allyson Gonzalez, along with the Lady Roadrunner defenders, notched yet another clean sheet in the shutout win.
The men’s squad endured a litany of lightning delays all day, putting the kickoff in doubt. Once the weather cleared, the seventh-ranked Roadrunners (3-0, 1-0) brought a different type of storm, with Aldair Chaves (who added two assists) and Juan Lopez each scoring four goals in AC’s 10-3 win over the Cardinals. Shamour McLean drilled a free kick for a goal at the ’12 mark, and Lamonth Rochester added the finale in the 85th minute.
The nationally ranked Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners will get a tough test today, with both teams traveling to Tyler Junior College. The No. 18 Lady Roadrunners face the No. 2 Lady Apaches starting at 5 p.m., and the No. 7 Roadrunners take on the No. 4 Apaches at 7:30 p.m.
The next home stand will take place on Sept. 14. The Lady Roadrunners will host Navarro College at 5 p.m., and the Roadrunners take on Coastal Bend Community College at 7:30 p.m.
