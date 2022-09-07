Both Angelina College soccer teams continued to display impressive offensive firepower in Saturday’s conference-opening doubleheader against Trinity Valley Community College, with the No. 18 Lady Roadrunners rolling to a 16-0 win and the No. 7 Roadrunners beating the Cardinals by a 10-3 final at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the Angelina College campus.

AC women

Angelina College’s Tatyanna Guzman steams toward the box for one of her three goals in Saturday’s match against Trinity Valley Community College. The No. 18 Lady Roadrunners beat the Lady Cardinals 16-0 in the conference opener for both teams.

The Lady ’Runners’ (2-0-1, 1-0) effort included a hat trick from Tatyanna Guzman and two goals each from Emilie Dueck (’10, ’11), Camila Montero (‘7, ’52), Marlene Flores (’20, ’56), Abi Hearn (’37, ’70) and Liliane Clase (’5, ’65).

