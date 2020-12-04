Lufkin police served a capital murder warrant on Kyron Hickman, 22, of Lufkin, Friday night in the death of 15-month-old Cairo Jordan.
Cairo’s mother reportedly left him in Hickman’s care at Angelina Motel, where they had been living, while she was at work Wednesday. That is when Cairo suffered a fatal head injury as confirmed by preliminary autopsy findings earlier Friday, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, the department received 911 calls from Angelina Motel and neighboring business JM Chevrolet reporting a man, later identified as Hickman, running with a baby who was not breathing in his arms, the release states.
Lufkin Fire responded and took Cairo to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m., according to the release.
Detectives brought Hickman in for questioning Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his interview, he emptied his pockets and was found to have methamphetamine, the release states. He was taken to jail after the interview and arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Since his arrest, Hickman has remained in the Angelina County Jail, where the murder warrant was served to him.
Lufkin police also served a warrant late Friday on Cairo’s mother, Jordan Sneed, 21, of Lufkin, on a charge of injury to a child by neglect or omission. Sneed had not yet been booked into the jail as of 9 p.m. Friday.
The case remains under investigation.
