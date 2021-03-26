C.S. Lewis, author of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” was very afraid of spiders. He also had a pet dog who never ate properly unless Lewis went for a walk and threw food over his shoulder while the dog followed him.
His friend J.R.R. Tolkien, author of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” couldn’t stand “The Chronicles of Narnia” and thought they were awful.
Those little-known tidbits are a glimpse of what guests will experience at “An Evening with C.S. Lewis” at 7:30 tonight at the Temple Theater, presented by the Angelina Arts Alliance as part of its Arts Alive Series.
Lewis, the famous British author, hosts a group of American writers at his home near Oxford in 1962. Seated in his living room, he recalls the people and events that inspired his thoughts and shaped his life: his friendship with Tolkien, why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles, how he came to embrace Christianity and the American woman who turned his life upside down.
The show stars David Payne, who was born in London and went to school to be an engineer.
“I became a structural engineer, making buildings stand up,” Payne said. “My greatest claim to fame was I designed the structure of the most ugly building in England.”
Payne said he went to Nashville, Tennessee, on a music project and came across a bulletin from the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for auditions for “Shadowlands,” which is about C.S. Lewis and how he met his American wife, Joy Gresham. The bulletin read “British accents a help!”
“I thought, ‘I’ve got a British accent. Had it for a long time,’” Payne said. “I called the number and spoke to a lady who thought it was a hoax call actually. I’ve never been on stage before. I thought, ‘I’ll go along and get a small part.’ I ended up getting the lead.”
Payne said he doesn’t “think the director was drunk at the time.”
“When I did the reading parts with various ladies and got a call back, I thought, ‘Well, this could be more serous than I thought,’” Payne said.
He said he decided to recite a monologue at the callback, since the play is based around three monologues.
“I was my own boss at the time,” he said. “I canceled all appointments for the week and rehearsed a monologue. Sure enough that’s what they wanted.”
Since Payne was a preacher at churches in England and had experience talking to an audience, he said he was on a more level playing field.
“The director said they took a chance,” Payne said. “They realized it was a risk.”
“I took a chance on someone who had never acted before but was rewarded with a performance of great power and sensitivity,” said director Sylvia Boyd, according to the playbill from the AAA. “I felt we had found the real C.S. Lewis.”
Payne said the experience was challenging and took him out of his comfort zone.
“I enjoyed the experience,” he said. “We’re all in danger of being in autopilot and I was at that point. I thought it would be nice to do something like this going forward.”
During rehearsals, he was given “A Grief Observed,” a diary of Lewis’ grief after his wife died.
“I got a feel for him during rehearsals,” he said. “How he felt about his wife. I memorized the book. I didn’t know why, I just wanted to do something that challenged me.”
He turned the book into a one-man play called “Mist in the Mourning.”
After shows, Payne was asked more general questions about Lewis, so he thought it would be a good idea if Lewis answered the questions himself.
“It was successful enough to want to broaden outside just that source, which is about grief,” he said. “I wanted something that was brought in context. I read his biography, letters and have done ‘An Evening with C.S. Lewis’ for over 20 years.”
Payne said he would be “totally lost” if he went back to engineering.
“I can admire engineering, but when I was in England they used pounds, ounces, etc., and now it’s centimeters, kilometers, etc,” he said. “I loved engineering. I was glad I didn’t leave engineering because I didn’t like it.”
Payne has performed as C.S. Lewis in more than 1,000 productions.
He also made a recording of the audio version of the Christian Bible that took him a year. He wrote a drama based on that called “Prisoner of Passion.”
Masks are required and there will be socially distanced seating.
Tickets are still available. To purchase, go to angelinaarts.org or call 633-5454.
———
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.