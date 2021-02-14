With a severe winter storm settling over East Texas, many local schools have elected to cancel or delay classes over the next couple days. Here’s a list of what we know so far:
- Lufkin ISD schools will be closed Monday and have a two-hour late start Tuesday. Administration will closely monitor the weather in the coming days and will continue to make updates through social media and the Lufkin ISD website.
- All Angelina College campus events, services and classes are canceled for Monday and only essential personnel should report to campus. Online courses and remote operations will continue as scheduled.
- St. Patrick Catholic School will be closed Monday and continue to provide updates as the storm progresses this week.
- Diboll ISD will be closed Monday for a school holiday for all staff and students. If it becomes necessary to make Tuesday an asynchronous day, the district will make that decision no later than 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Parents and students are asked to monitor the Diboll ISD websites/social media sites for updates.
- Hudson ISD is closed for Presidents’ Day.
- Central ISD has canceled school on Monday and plans for a late start Tuesday. The district will continue to monitor road conditions and possible power outages and provide updates as it knows more information.
- Huntington ISD will have a student and staff holiday Monday. HISD will be monitoring and making decisions about Tuesday. Three options being considered for Tuesday and the remainder of the week are: normal school day on Tuesday; cancel for Tuesday; or transition to remote learning for Tuesday or longer. Parents and students are asked to monitor the campus social media pages for updates.
- Wells ISD will have a student holiday Monday and Tuesday will have a two-hour delay. Buses will run at 9 a.m. and school will start at 9:45. The district will see how Monday goes before making any other changes.
- All campus activities for Stephen F. Austin State University (including in-person and online classes) scheduled for Monday have been canceled. SFA’s Early Childhood Laboratory and Charter School also will be closed.
