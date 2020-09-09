A man confessed to Angelina County lawmen about the 2017 slaying of a 73-year-old man.
Franklin Donald Cox was found dead outside of his home in the 500 block of Joe Bynum Road in the Rivercrest community on March 24, 2017.
Dustin Combs confessed to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigators about Cox’s slaying and was subsequently arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.
Detectives went to a city in Missouri in reference to information regarding the slaying. In the Facebook post, Sheriff Greg Sanches said Combs confessed to detectives that he committed the crime.
Combs is currently being held on other charges in another state but when he has finished being processed there, Angelina County will transport him back to Lufkin to face these charges, Sanches said.
An autopsy authorized by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Donnie Puckett said Cox’s death was caused by “sharp force injuries,” according to a previous report by The Lufkin Daily News.
The autopsy found five stab wounds — two in his neck and three in his torso. The same autopsy showed that Cox didn’t have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time he was killed.
