Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas continues in September to offer a variety of services to help Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.
Pop-up Workforce Centers
To bring services closer to residents of the rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers. Individuals have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills and furthering or changing careers.
■ Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. at the Blanche K. Werner Library, 203 Prospect Drive, Trinity.
■ Wednesday, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hemphill Housing Authority, 102 Ash St., Hemphill.
■ Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to noon at the Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton.
■ Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Highway 150 west, Coldspring.
■ Sept. 20, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ Sept. 21, 1-4 p.m. at the Newton County Probation Office, 412 Kaufman St., Newton.
■ Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to noon at the Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville.
■ Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the J. R. Huffman Library, 375 Sabine St., Hemphill.
■ Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pineland Housing Authority, 317 Dogwood, Pineland
Child care assistance
Parents who are working or attending school may be eligible for help paying their child care expenses. Learn more at detwork.org/child-care-services/parents.
SkillUp Deep East Texas
Residents of Deep East Texas have free access to more than 6,000 online learning courses to build skills and knowledge.
SkillUp Deep East Texas is a cost-effective opportunity for people to develop certificate-based job skills and upgrade their existing skill levels without additional expenses for travel, childcare and program fees. Participants receive digital badges or certificates as they complete each training session.
To get started, visit detwork.skillupamerica.org/ or contact a Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas center.
Free workshops
Resume Workshop — helps participants build quality resumes, highlight relevant skills and experiences in interesting and easy to read formatting.
■ Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Jasper County
■ Sept. 12, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Shelby County
■ Sept. 15, 10 a.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Angelina County
■ Sept. 21, 10 a.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Polk County
■ Sept. 30, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Nacogdoches County
Interview Workshop — helps participants prepare for the interview and practice answering tough questions and asking questions.
■ Sept. 14, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Polk County
■ Sept. 19, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Shelby County
■ Sept. 22, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Angelina County
■ Sept. 27, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Jasper County
Work In Texas Workshop — covers career interests, how to maximize the workintexas.com profile, and how to match job listings that show up as unqualified.
■ Wednesday, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Polk County
■ Sept. 23, 10 a.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Nacogdoches County
■ Sept. 29, 10 a.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Angelina County
Helping ex-Offenders Pursue Employment (HOPE) — covers resume, interviews and other tips for those who have a criminal background.
■ Friday, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Nacogdoches County
■ Sept. 13, 10 a.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Jasper County
■ Sept. 28, 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Polk County
Job fairs
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas offers job fairs across the 12-county region. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.
Check with the local workforce centers for hiring events at detwork.org/calendar. Sign up for Jobs News by texting DETX to (855) 502-0026.
Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling (936) 639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org.
