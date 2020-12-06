A Trinity County sheriff’s deputy is “well on his way to recovery” after a pair of surgeries for injuries he sustained in an accident overnight Friday while en route to another crash on state Highway 94 west, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Woody Wallace.
Deputy Justin Cowart was responding to the first accident when an officer traveling behind him saw Cowart try to miss something that was in his lane of travel and end up veering into the woods, striking several trees, according to a press release.
Cowart was flown to a hospital with severe injuries, the release stated.
He has since had two successful surgeries — one putting his leg back together and the second repairing the severe laceration on his head, Wallace wrote.
“Our God is amazing and your prayers were heard and answered. I just spoke with Cowart on the phone earlier and he was in good spirits, ready to get home to his family and wanting to get back to work,” Wallace wrote. “He has a long road (a minimum of eight weeks) to go with multiple broken bones, but with the grace of God he will completely heal. Thank you to all who lifted Deputy Cowart, his family and all the first responders up in prayer.”
One patient also was flown to a hospital in the accident Cowart was responding to. No further details on that crash have been released.
