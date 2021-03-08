Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated a one-vehicle crash in which one woman died in Apple Springs early Sunday morning.
The driver was identified as Blake Partain, 29, of Kennard, and the passenger was identified as Chelsea McBride, 29, of Kennard, the crash report from Sgt. David Hendry states.
The report states a 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling north at an "unsafe speed" when Partain reportedly drove off the roadway to the right, crossed back over the roadway and struck a tree.
The pickup then caught on fire.
McBride was pronounced dead at the scene by a Trinity County Justice of the Peace.
Partain was determined to be intoxicated during the investigation and taken into custody on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation, and additional information is unavailable at this time.
