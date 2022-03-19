The Heart Institute of East Texas and St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin this week announced that it is the first hospital in East Texas to successfully preform a new procedure for patients with atrial fibrillation who are at risk of ischemic stroke.
The procedure uses Abbott’s Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder, a permanent implant that is placed in the patient’s left atrial appendage, which is a pouch-like part of the heart.
“This procedure will improve the access to new technology allowing our patients to get state-of-the-art care close to home,’’ said Dr. Musa Khan, the hospital’s Cath Lab director. ‘‘Lufkin is the first non-metropolitan city in the nation to perform this procedure.’’
The device is intended to prevent blood clots from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
“Here, in Deep East Texas, heart diseases are highly prevalent,’’ said Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, chief of Cardiology St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and president of The Heart Institute of East Texas. ‘‘There is high incidence of atrial fibrillation with increased risk of stroke for these patients. I am proud of our heartcare team and our electrophysiologists, Dr. Aditya Saini and Dr. Subramanya Venkata, for bringing this state-of-the-art technology to our region that prevents strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation.”
This latest advancement from Abbott — a leading manufacturer of innovative and life-changing structural heart solutions — completely and immediately seals the left atrial appendage , eliminating the need for blood-thinning medication following the procedure.
“The deployment of this new device is yet another example of how the strong partnership between St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and the Heart Institute of East Texas continues to drive leading edge cardiovascular service to the communities of East Texas,” said Monte Bostwick, St. Luke’s Health Memorial Market CEO and president.
Atrial fibrillation occurs when the upper chambers of the heart — the atria — beat out of coordination with the lower chambers — the ventricles — and contract rapidly and irregularly. In some people with the condition, the left atrial appendage — a small, naturally occurring pocket connected to the upper left chamber of the heart — can allow blood to pool and increase the likelihood of a clot formation, which can travel to the brain and cause a stroke.
For patients with atrial fibrillation who are unable to take blood thinners long-term, physicians may perform procedures to prevent blood clots from leaving the arterial appeldange to reduce the risk of stroke.
“The Amulet device with dual seal technology and more sizing options gives an immediate and complete closure of difficult left atrial appendage anatomy that we were unable to close previously without the need for short term or long-term anticoagulation, especially helpful in patients who cannot take blood thinners because of bleeding issues,” Venkata said.
Joyce Kimball, one of Venkata’s patients, said the procedure meant “a lot to me and my family.”
“I am relieved that I don’t have to take blood thinner because of my bleeding problem requiring hospital admission and multiple blood transfusions,’’ she said. ‘‘And if I wouldn’t have it done, I probably wouldn’t be here. Dr. Venkata explained everything in great detail to my family. He is a wonderful doctor.’’
Another patient, Mary Owens, faced a high risk of stroke from atrial fibrillation
“Unfortunately, even use of short-term blood thinners to prevent stroke was not a possibility in her case and she had previously had brain bleed requiring surgery,” Saini said.
The Amulet device was “the only available option,” he said.
“This procedure means everything to us. We are very grateful for it and this was our only option,” Owens and her husband said. ‘‘It’s going to make all the difference between life and death. The procedure seemed like any other procedure being performed but this was new. I never felt a risk or great concern. Dr. Saini is a great doctor. Having a stroke is one major thing we don’t have to worry about now.”
