The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has received the inaugural Hunger Hero Award from the East Texas Food Bank for its support of the food bank’s hunger-relief work in Deep East Texas.
The foundation recently gave a ‘‘generous grant’’ to the food bank to launch the Deep East Texas Food Security Initiative.
Over the next several years, the initiative will address four focus areas:
1. Partner agency development and capacity building
2. Increased fresh produce distribution
3. Social benefits application assistance
4. Development of Deep East Texas Resource Center, including purchasing 105 Lofton St. in Lufkin
“The generous support came right as we were responding to a huge increase in demand for food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dennis Cullinane, the food bank’s CEO, said. “The partnership will allow us to increase ongoing support for the rural areas in the 11 counties we share with Temple Foundation.”
In those 11 counties, which are Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Houston, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, San Augustine and Shelby, nearly one in four of the residents, including one in three children, are at risk of hunger every day.
The grant will fund the Deep East Texas Resource Center at 105 Lofton St., which is set to open by the end of the year. The new-multi service branch will expand and increase the accessibility of food assistance and provide wrap-around services to community members in need.
The Resource Center is intended to augment the work done by Lufkin’s current food pantries and will include a Healthy Pantry Program, host nutrition education classes, serve as a fresh produce redistribution center, provide on-site benefits assistance and provide access to other services such as Texas Workforce Commission and WIC.
“Food insecurity is one the foundation’s highest priorities — residents can’t thrive if they are hungry,” Wynn Rosser, president and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, said. “Our rural East Texas counties have some of the highest rates of food insecurity in the state and nation, and we appreciate the East Texas Food Bank’s strategic approach to reducing hunger.
‘‘Our investment in the East Texas Food Bank earned recognition as a ‘Hunger Hero,’ but we consider the food banks, the food pantries, their staffs and volunteers to be the real heroes. Supporting their good work is the best way we can address hunger in the near term.”
The awards were given during Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month. The awareness month is every September and works to inspire community to take action and bring attention to the reality of Hunger in East Texas.
“Hunger existed in East Texas long before the pandemic hit and now more of our neighbors — kids in our children’s classes, the barista at the local coffee shop and our working-class neighbors — are struggling to put food on the table today,” Cullinane said. “We’re inspired by the support we’ve received from the community to help ensure that all East Texas have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive during these difficult times.”
