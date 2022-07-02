It takes a village to raise a child.
Well, it also takes a village to care for your aging parents.
In May, a small stroke left my mom without the use of her right leg. Following three weeks in the hospital and in-patient therapy, she is now home and doing really well. With the aid of a walker, which she absolutely detests, she is getting around in the house and to doctors’ visits.
Before the stroke, she and Dad milled around town often — hitting the grocery store, mall, pharmacy and other places. They got out of the house almost every day. And I called every night, mostly, and saw them at least once a week.
But without a lot of strength in that leg, she can’t get in and out of his truck. It is easier for her to get in and out of my car. I have become her personal Uber. And l love it.
The two have done their own thing all these years. But, for now, she is stuck in her house more than she cares to be, and they need a little more help — and that comes in the form of myself, my brother and sister and my parents’ terrific neighbors.
Taking them to and from doctor and therapy appointments, picking up groceries and prescriptions and doing other general errands — I gladly do for them.
Dad does some grocery shopping, picks up lunch and dinner but does not want to be away from her for too long.
However, as happy as my siblings and I are to do these errands and take her to the doctors’ appointments, she is that unhappy.
After every trip, every doctor appointment, each errand, both of them tell me thank you and in the same breath tell me how sorry they are to put me through this.
Through what? I am doing for my parents what they did for me for — well — all of my life.
It’s not that I feel obligated. I feel so very lucky. Not many people get to do these things for their parents.
She is frustrated that they can’t get out and go when they want but even more angry because, as she says, she is taking my time, keeping me from doing my work or from things she thinks I need to be doing. It all makes her anxious and agitated. And that raises her blood pressure.
I am trying to understand. She has lost her independence. Well, their independence. She has not been able to see well enough to drive or get around without my dad for many years — but that had not slowed them down — until now.
But in a weird twist, this bad situation has made our village tighter. I am spending more time with Mom and Dad, as is my brother. Dad goes to every appointment of Mom’s, so we three trip around town quite often now — and we actually have some quality time in the waiting room talking rather than scrolling on my phone.
So, while both tell me they are sorry for inconveniencing me every time we get back home, I am cherishing each of these doctor visits and being part of this village.
