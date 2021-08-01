A Nacogdoches man died and three others were in serious condition after a shooting incident around 3:30 a.m. today in the 1400 block of Dolph Street in Nacogdoches, according to a Facebook post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
Javinsky Lampkin, 35, was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the other three victims were “believed to be in the process of being transferred to out-of-town hospitals for higher level of care” shortly after the incident, the post states.
Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of multiple people being shot. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the post.
Officers arrived on scene to find four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began providing life-saving measures, the post states. The victims were then transported by emergency medical services.
While some officers were on the scene of the shooting, the department located a vehicle of interest and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop, and a pursuit began southbound on Northwest Stallings Drive, according to the post. The vehicle eventually stopped around the 3200 block of Southwest Stallings Drive, and two people of interest were detained.
The investigation is ongoing and the department expects to release further information Monday.
