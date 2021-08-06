NACOGDOCHES — An early morning shooting that injured two teenagers Friday is the third in which multiple people were shot in three weeks in Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches police were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. Friday to Orton Hill Apartments, where two teenagers who had been sitting in a parked vehicle suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police spokesman Sgt. Brett Ayres said in an email.
“The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle prior to officers arriving,” he said. “Both teenagers were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”
Their condition was not available Friday.
Five Lufkin residents have been charged in an Aug. 1 shooting in Nacogdoches that killed one victim and injured three others. Each faces a single count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
Anastacia Pettigen, 25, and Jarvis Williamson, 39, Nathanial Allen Jackson, 26, Elmer James Williamson Jr., 30, and Wendi Lynn Williamson, 44, were being held in the Nacogdoches County jail Friday in that shooting.
On July 24, two people were injured in a highway shooting on U.S. Highway 59 near Appleby. Garrison resident Lavell Henderson Jr. was charged with aggravated assault in that incident.
Henderson also remained jailed Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.