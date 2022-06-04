I prefer winter — to me there is something calming about the colder months.
Seems in the winter I slow down and take note of my surroundings.
But now that summer is here, I am ready to get to the lake. Not to swim or sunbathe — but to fish.
Some of my best memories are of my dad and I heading to the lake on Saturday mornings. Just the two of us.
Back then we had to pack it all up and leave the house at 5 a.m., driving 45 minutes to Hanks Creek or Cassels Boykin ramps, hoping I had remembered everything — especially the honey buns. He put two of those packages of sweetness on the dash of the boat to get warm and in just a little bit, yummmm.
Dad knows his way around that lake. He always had a plan of which spots we hit and when. He is a very patient fisherman. Throwing into the weeds and stumps — just waiting on the big one. He would swap out lures testing to see what they were biting if the first rig did not work. But he would throw it for quite a while before giving up on it.
His patience, and that of my brother’s, are on opposite ends of the spectrum. My brother gets us into a cove, seems we make a few casts and if there are no bites, he is ready to head to the next cove.
I prefer the let’s see how long we can troll and throw method.
When it was just dad and me, I would prop my feet up on the motor at the back of the boat while dad was at the front moving us through the narrow spaces with his trolling motor. One of the biggest bass I ever caught was while I was in the relaxed, let’s just troll along mood.
However, I do remember many times dad did not get a lot of fishing in — spending much of his time either untangling line on my open face reel or trying to salvage a lure that was stuck down deep in the weeds or on a stump.
He spent a lot of time putting on new hooks, weights and lures for me.
And he is always more excited about me catching a fish than himself. He has always been unselfish that way. He still takes the fish off of my line and rebaits my hook when we fish for crappie under the 147 bridge. I don’t mind hooking the minnows but if he will do it for me …
Sometimes, though, he could get carried away. Wrapping the line around the top of a broken stump instead of hitting the water or, sometimes, as he reared back with the cast we just knew to duck as dad has a pretty large range. Someone sitting in the back of the boat needed to watch out as the lure might just hit him in the head or back. There were a few mishaps — but dang could he pretty much place that cast exactly where he wanted it to go.
No matter what happened, it was time with dad. With my feet up, catching some rays, trolling along through the coves, just the two of us — a quiet heaven.
Time has gotten away from me. I have not had the time to go to the lake with dad as much as I want, but I am planning to change that this summer.
Look out fish. It’s time Dad and I found our way back to the lake.
