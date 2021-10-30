Angelina College’s Tatyanna Guzman (13) fends off a Jacksonville College defender during Thursday’s match. The No. 16 Lady Roadrunners earned the program’s first postseason win after blanking Jacksonville College 6-0 in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
Of course there was a celebration. There was a pileup at midfield after the final buzzer, along with an ice-water bath for the coaching staff.
And why wouldn’t there be? The Angelina College Lady Roadrunner soccer team had plenty of reasons for feeling pretty good about themselves.
AC’s ladies on Thursday beat Jacksonville College 6-0 in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament held at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin. The No. 16 Lady ’Runners already had made program history by becoming the first AC team to host a postseason match, and Thursday’s win was the ladies’ first playoff win.
Alexa Ramirez and Camila Montero scored two goals each — with Montero assisting on another goal with her first-half header in the box — and Liliane Clase and Emilie Dueck added second-half goals to propel the Lady Roadrunners into the next round.
AC goalkeeper Emily Quintanilla didn’t get a lot of work in the net, thanks to the solid defensive play in back from Abi Hearn, Paty Campos and Madison Wetzig, among others. The defense kept the Lady Jaguars from mounting any serious scoring challenges all match long.
The Lady ’Runners next will face No. 1 Tyler Junior College in the tournament’s second round. The match takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday in Tyler.
