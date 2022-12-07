Before we get into what our organization does and tries to do for our veterans, please take a moment to remember today, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day.
The day is observed annually in the United States to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor that led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and entering World War II.
Happy holidays: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Wow, what a November.
Veterans Day was a great day for most veterans as they attended various programs at area schools, then, the next day, the annual Angelina County Veterans Day Parade in Huntington.
So many participated this year that haven’t in years, if ever. It was wonderful to have so many newcomers. We hope this continues to grow and get even better next year ... and a little warmer.
Unfortunately, many of the vendors who were supposed to participate after the actual parade bailed due to the weather and other reasons, but it was a great program.
Back in September, our wonderful Pineywoods Jeep Peeple held their annual pulled pork fundraiser for Angelina County Wreaths Across America. They presented those funds after the parade — almost $1,900, which is enough for about 126 wreaths. That made a great impact on the 1,200 needed.
The deadline to sponsor a wreath was Nov. 28, almost always the Monday after Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, as of this writing it doesn’t look like we will make it this year, but close as always.
Speaking of Wreaths Across America, we are pleased to have Myra Cooper, our state (department of Texas) American Legion Auxiliary president, join us for the 10th anniversary of Angelina County Wreaths Across America in Lufkin.
She was born and raised in Texas. She had five sisters and four brothers. She was blessed with three sons and one daughter and has 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She attended El Paso Community College to obtain an LVN and RN degree. She went on to obtain a BSN at the University of Phoenix. She has worked at William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss in El Paso for the past 35 years.
She started her career there as night charge nurse before being promoted to head nurse of the medical ward four years later. Eventually, she was promoted to chief of evening/night nursing supervisor and bed manager. She currently is serving in this position.
We don’t have a big December planned other than Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories.
Please join us for a very touching program that will begin promptly at 11 a.m. (noon at Arlington National Cemetery) followed by the laying of the wreaths. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. But be prepared — it’s heartbreaking to tell a young child there are not enough wreaths for every veteran. We know this has been a hard year for many and understand.
Did you know the funds we get back from Wreaths Across America go to purchase flags? Those flags are put out in numerous cemeteries around the county on Memorial Day weekend, military branch flags are given to Harbor Hospice to provide to their veteran patients when they come into hospice care and U.S. flags are used for the annual flag exchange around Flag Day.
For every tattered, torn or badly faded 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flag turned in that day, a new American-made U.S. flag will be given free of charge to replace the old one.
A joint flag retirement and disposal ceremony is held later that day by VFW Post No. 1836 and American Legion Family No. 113.
Coming soon: veteran jeopardy. American Legion Family No. 113 and VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 1836 are working on our next joint event with our wonderfully generous partner, McWilliams & Sons Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.
Get ready to test your knowledge of veteran organizations, veteran related, poppies, children of veterans and much more — great prizes, great fun and great knowledge for the whole family.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
