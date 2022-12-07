Before we get into what our organization does and tries to do for our veterans, please take a moment to remember today, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day.

The day is observed annually in the United States to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor that led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and entering World War II.

Rita Redd is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.