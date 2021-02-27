Today’s sports world can be pretty unforgiving. Therefore when James Harden forced his way out of Houston, Rockets’ fans were understandably not happy.
The immediate response ranged anywhere from “we’re better off without him” to “we’d gone as far as we could with him.”
The second part of that statement may, in fact, be correct. The first part couldn’t be further from the truth.
It’s easy to see why Rockets’ fans were frustrated with the departure.
Originally, he ignored COVID-19 protocols by showing up to an event without a mask, which led to him automatically having to sit out the Rockets’ opener.
When he showed up, he had obviously put on a few pounds. Then there were nearly two weeks of him obviously mailing it in before the finale of him saying the situation in Houston wasn’t fixable and he wanted out.
The problem, of course, is that Harden was the situation. Houston catered to his demands even at a detriment to the team.
When things finally didn’t work out, he not-so-politely asked to go to the Nets, where he felt he would have a legitimate shot at a title.
Eventually his wish was granted. And he eventually admitted the ending wasn’t necessarily the best look for himself.
At first glance, the trade almost seemed like it worked out for Houston.
Almost immediately after his departure, the Rockets reeled off six straight wins while the Nets had a few struggles in getting their feet underneath them.
Fast forward a few weeks and that little stretch is a distant memory.
Harden has once again shown exactly why he is one of the best players the league has ever seen even with Kevin Durant mostly on the sideline, and the Nets look like legitimate contenders both in the East and for the NBA title.
Meanwhile, the injury-riddled Rockets are floundering and will need a major unexpected flurry of a finish in order to even sniff the playoffs.
Of course, the Rockets aren’t immediately better without Harden, and the Nets are reaping the benefits.
Essentially the trade was about making the Rockets better in the long run while making the Nets an immediate threat for the next few years.
It’s yet to see if those results will be proven despite the Rockets having a barrage of first-round draft picks for the foreseeable future.
Are the Rockets better off without Harden? Not yet.
Are the Nets better off with him? Definitely.
But give the trade at least another few years before making any final judgments.
Harden will make his return to Houston in front of a limited capacity audience on Wednesday. A few fans will cheer. More will boo.
Both reactions are perfectly normal.
Regardless, they should all respect Harden for what he is, which is one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen.
That game will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer this week.
Pro golf: World Golf Championships, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, NBC — After the golf world was rocked with the Tiger Woods’ news just a few days ago, players will wrap up a weekend of action in Florida.
Auto racing: Dixie Vodka 400, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, FOX — The NASCAR season started with first-time winners in each of its first two events. The veterans will look to reclaim their territory starting Sunday.
Pro basketball: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m. Sunday, ESPN — LeBron James has recently found tough sledding with the absence of Anthony Davis. However, the Lakers are still the NBA’s favorites headed into this matchup with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.
College basketball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. Monday, ESPN — This Bedlam game features an Oklahoma team that has established itself as one of the Top 10 teams in the country against an Oklahoma State squad featuring potential No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham.
Pro basketball: Miami at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, TNT — The NBA will break for the all-star weekend with this primetime matchup between two teams that have underperformed so far this year.
College basketball: Michigan State at Michigan, 6 p.m. Thursday, ESPN — The Wolverines have been up to almost every challenge this season, while Michigan State has plenty of work ahead of it just to make the NCAA tournament.
