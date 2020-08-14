“I had no idea I was so smart.”
Teachers hear a lot of stuff from their students, but those words above may be some of the very best. Having a student admit he or she has discovered previously hidden abilities means a lesson taught made its way through the fogs of confusion, but it also means the student now understands “Yes, I can.”
Why wouldn’t the student know such a thing in the first place? Why would it take an educator any time at all to help the person realize it?
It’s because ability often arrives wearing camouflage.
We can all admit to judging a book by its cover, right? It’s just human nature. We see someone wearing worn-out (and sometimes dirty) clothing, and our immediate impression may not exactly be a complimentary one — we might jump to “lack of ability” over “lack of resources.” Or, if we meet a very quiet person, we may not think “shy” as quickly as we think “not as intelligent.”
It’s certainly a human flaw, and one to which I feel guilty confessing. I’ve forgotten to read the whole book more times than I care to admit.
I should know better. I was one of those kids in school who didn’t exactly reek of promise. My clothes were dirty, I kept to myself more than I reached out to anyone, and nothing in my performance suggested anything other than I was probably a little slow on the draw. Many of the teachers I encountered tended to spend more time with the kids who “looked smarter” — meaning, I guess, they weren’t dirty or withdrawn.
There were, however, a few teachers who saw something in me I didn’t. They were masters of reaching in and drawing out of me things no one else could, and they were quick to point out my successes. They left me thinking, “Maybe I’m smarter than I thought I was.”
They opened my book instead of just glancing at the cover.
Then came my college years, nearly 20 years after high school. I began taking university course at nearly 40 years old — and after a head injury to boot — and I entered during some rough times in my life. I didn’t walk through the door looking like anyone’s idea of a bright light bulb, that’s for sure.
And still, I had instructors who gave me ample opportunity to prove myself. The eventual successes I experienced stemmed from their abilities to help me find my own. I realized college was a true learning environment, and I surpassed my own expectations.
For nearly 20 years now, I’ve had my own opportunities to work with students, and I’ve tried to do for them what my influences did for me: namely, to look for what’s inside and pull it out so the students can see it for themselves. Hey, teaching is reaching, right? It’s about trying to reach students on their individual levels, but it’s also about reaching way down deep where students tend to bury things. I’ve been blessed for years with colleagues who are masters of finding those hidden talents, and I’ve learned from them. I love hearing their students proclaiming, “I had no idea I was so smart!”
I can’t even count the number of students who told me they hadn’t done well in middle or high school but were shocked to see such high grades in college. Their own camouflage worked so well even they couldn’t see through it. They’ve made me want to start our own “Camo Club.”
As this new academic year kicks off, I tip my cap to the educators who are about to meet new students — whether virtually or in-person. It’s certainly not going to be easy. To anyone new to the ranks of teaching, I’d ask them to look past the book covers to see what they and the students can find inside. Watch your co-workers and see how great they are at “reaching.”
Mostly, I want to reach out to students at every level, especially the ones who doubt their own strengths. School is going to look even weirder than usual this year, what with all the uncertainty about openings and protocols. Nevertheless, I’ve already heard stories of young students from the spring who did even better through virtual learning than they did in a classroom. No peer pressure or other distractions, right? The kids showed their abilities to adapt and learn, and I bet a whole lot of them were thinking, “I had no idea I was so smart!”
Don’t be so hard on yourselves, students, and please don’t be hard on the educators who are digging past your exterior helping you find your hidden gold.
Real ability may not be so easy to spot immediately — not for the educators, and not for the students. It may be decked out in some hard-to-spot camouflage.
Maybe we can’t see it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t really there.
I bet you’re a whole lot smarter than you think.
