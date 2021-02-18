Lufkin is holding another water drive at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, it began at 3:30 p.m. and there are a few things to pay attention to.
The city will only distribute water to drivers who line up northbound on Angelina Street. First and Second streets are blocked to divert traffic up Angelina Street, the release by city communications director Jessica Pebsworth read.
“If you have already picked up water from the earlier drive, then please do not come back for more today. Let someone else bring water home to their family,” she stated in the release.
Citizens can pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost and the city will be out at the convention center as long as supplies last, Pebsworth’s release read.
“Thanks to Brookshire Brothers for helping us coordinate this effort,” the release read. “Road conditions, though still icy, are not as bad as they have been the last several days. Travel slowly and use extreme caution.”
