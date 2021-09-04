It’s a sign of the times. Literally.
At nearly every business in town there’s a now hiring sign. Many are accompanied by offers of sign-on bonuses, great benefits and a great work environment.
Right now, if someone wants to work, all they need to do is apply.
And while many apply, the old adage of “good help is hard” to find still exists. That’s even true for us and our customers.
Many LDN subscribers, especially those outside the Lufkin city limits, have experienced delivery issues. It’s not because we are not producing a printed newspaper, it’s because we are experiencing issues recruiting reliable carriers. This is no easy task.
These men and women work through the night, in all weather conditions, driving undulating county roads while dodging all types of wildlife, avoiding as many potholes as possible all while trying to make sense of everchanging lists of names, addresses and delivery preferences.
Delivering to many in the far reaches of Angelina County as well as subscribers in Trinity County, carriers have to travel as many as 10 miles one way off the main route to deliver one or two newspapers. And finding those home addresses is no easy task in the dark.
Ever since the beginning of newspapers, there have been carriers in various forms — from early days of newsies hawking papers out of satchels on street corners to young people who delivered on bikes or on foot. Even with the modern conveniences of GPS and electric windows, our carriers find the charge of delivering newspapers before sunrise a nearly impossible challenge.
The first newsboy is said to have been 10-year-old Blarney Flaherty, who in 1833 was hired by The Sun, which advertised a need for “steady men.”
The Museum of the City of New York is said to have a photo in its archives from Sept. 4, 1833, the day Flaherty was hired. National Newspaper Carrier Day is celebrated on the same day in September to honor Flaherty and the many newspaper carriers who came after him.
It’s a challenge, and we have several great carriers who do an amazing job. We could not succeed without them. But, right now, we need more amazing and dedicated individuals willing to take on the task.
Our carriers are the backbone of the newspaper. No matter how many hours our reporters, advertising team, press room and mailroom staffs put in to produce your newspaper, without the carriers our newspaper is not delivered in the printed form many of you prefer.
Yes, our news is available to every subscriber online, 24/7. But there is nothing like holding that newspaper in your hands in the morning while enjoying that first cup of coffee.
It’s iconic and the way many of us start our day.
Pulling another cliché, this too shall pass, and we will find dedicated carriers to take over these routes, and we will get back to delivering your paper on time.
In the meantime, we are relying on the post office to deliver to out-of-county residents. We get the papers to the post office in time each print day so the postal carriers deliver them the same day — that includes Zavalla, Etoile, Apple Springs and Groveton.
For those routes in which carriers are delivering more than one route a day, please be patient. The newspaper will arrive. It might not be at the same time you are used to, but it will get there.
Thankfully, we have seasoned carriers in Eddie Matts, Mary Ann Hartley, Gary Evans, Brent Bratcher, Shelita Warren, Felonese Blake, Ernest Pleasant, Gref Clifton, Judge Handy and Evelyn Taylor. They do yeoman’s work, and we could not be more proud.
And thank you to the residents who wait patiently for their next carrier. We are working hard to find that dedicated and hard-working man or woman.
If you know a reliable early bird — or night owl — who likes to take on adventure, send them my way. We have a route just waiting for them to take.
