Lufkin Police are searching for a man they believe to be involved in the slaying of two elderly Lufkin residents on Thursday.
Jessica Pebsworth, the city of Lufkin's communications director, issued a statement for the police department Friday morning saying the department is searching for Michael “Mike” Rodriguez, a 28-year-old Lufkin man.
The couple, Carolyn Price, 68, and Cecil Sheffield, 77, were found dead in their home around 2 p.m. Thursday by a family member, according to Pebsworth. Further investigation led detectives to name Rodriguez as the suspect, according to the statement.
He is a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, according to Pebsworth. He has a “closely shaved head, receding hairline and brown eyes,” her report states.
“He has a teardrop tattoo by one of his eyes, several neck tattoos, “RODRIGUEZ” under his chin, a clown tattoo on one of his arms and numerous body tattoos.”
Police consider him armed and extremely dangerous and warned citizens against approaching him, Pebsworth said.
“We apologize for the limited information that is being released at this time, but it is to protect the integrity of the investigation,” she said. “We will release more details once Rodriguez is in custody.”
Anyone with information on Rodriguez’ location or the crime have been asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS(8477).
