A prescribed burn is planned today in the Sabine National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.

The burn unit is near Sample Cemetery, south of FM 2694 off Forest Service Road 165. The burn is 3,636 acres. This burn will have helicopter support.

Winds are predicted to be from the northwest.

Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas. For questions, call (409) 625-1940.