Lufkin police found 16.39 grams of methamphetamine, 7.10 grams of cocaine, 3.50 grams of MDMA/ecstasy, 15.62 ounces of marijuana and numerous prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in a backpack belonging to Cory Penick.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, for possession of guns, drugs and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of South First Street at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
Penick is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.
An officer stopped Penick’s vehicle after Penick failed to properly use a turn signal, Pebsworth said. The officer searched his vehicle and found a backpack that contained:
■ 16.39 grams of methamphetamine
■ 7.10 grams of cocaine
■ 3.50 grams of MDMA/ecstasy
■ 15.62 ounces of marijuana and
■ Numerous prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia
While searching Penick, the officer found 13 credit cards that did not belong to him and two handguns, Pebsworth said. As a convicted felon, Penick is not allowed to have a gun.
Penick was taken into custody and transported to the Angelina County Jail. He has not been booked as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Penick’s last arrest was in December 2017 by the Angelina County Adult Probation on warrants for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of penalty group 1 controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of penalty group 1 controlled substance and order for surrender for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of penalty group 1 controlled substance.
His arrest history in Angelina County dates to August 2000.
