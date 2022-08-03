Penick arrest

Lufkin police found 16.39 grams of methamphetamine, 7.10 grams of cocaine, 3.50 grams of MDMA/ecstasy, 15.62 ounces of marijuana and numerous prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in a backpack belonging to Cory Penick.

 Lufkin Police Department

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, for possession of guns, drugs and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of South First Street at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.

Penick is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.