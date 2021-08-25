In his book “Childhood and Nature: Principles for Educators,” David Sobel makes the case that meaningful connections with the natural world do not begin in the rainforest or the Arctic but in our own backyards and communities.
At St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, it begins with our gardens, wetland, chickens and ducks. Our environmental science class utilizes Project Learning Tree’s award winning multi-disciplinary hands-on curriculum, materials from Texas A&M to connect the garden to the table to nutrition and Keep America Beautiful guides for recycling and environmental initiatives to begin those natural world connections.
Sobel also points out that the study of nature is often reduced to a set of facts and general concepts. He believes linking curriculum with engagement in the real world will not only provide students with thinking skills but also help them grow into responsible citizens and stewards of the earth.
Students are actively involved in this class as they experience planting and harvesting vegetables from the raised garden beds, collecting tadpoles to observe the life cycle of frogs, gathering eggs, marking tree trails, researching for environmentally friendly projects, such as literature gardens, and personally picking up recycling bins around the school to sort and deliver to the recycling center. They are excited to add Ellen Trout Zoo as a resource for zoology units on habitats and animal extinction as well as the work and purpose of zoos in society and communities.
One morning last week, a teacher stopped by my office to show me the breakfast taco she was eating. This is not a normal occurance for teachers to be coming into my office to show me their breakfast. She actually pointed out to me how delicious it was and how happy it made her as she explained the what, where and how of her delighted state.
The breakfast taco, she explained, got its start in the school’s environmental science classes’ gardens. These students were able to go home with all kinds of harvested vegetables that had been planted before school ended last spring, and those plants were continuing to grow and offer up tomatoes, peppers and parsley. One of her students had used these veggies in preparing his family’s breakfast tacos and he was thoughtful enough to share one with his teacher. A “brought to you fresh from the garden” St. Cyprian’s breakfast treat.
This offered affirmation that connections had been made. This student was able to start with the process of planting, caring for the vegetables in the gardens, returning to school, harvesting and using them to feed his family and his teacher. We were both singing the happy song over that breakfast taco before our conversation ended. This is what our program is all about. Connecting everyday hands-on learning in a natural environment to meaningful outcomes.
Artist and poet John Cleal wrote, “We must teach our children to smell the earth, to taste the rain, to touch the wind, to see things grow, to hear the sun rise and night fall — to care.”
That lesson was learned by our students in environmental science.
The school year at St. Cyprian’s started off on a tasty and thoughtful note of affirmation. Learning connections were made as well as a teacher’s day, or morning, in this case. Not only are students learning to be good stewards of the earth, they also have learned to care and share.
