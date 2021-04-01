A Groveton woman is dead after a crash on state Highway 94 in Trinity County, according to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Chad Deford, 35, of Livingston, was towing a pole trailer eastbound with a 2003 Mack truck tractor at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, Brady Germeroth, 37, of Crockett, was driving a 2017 DPS Chevrolet patrol vehicle westbound, the report stated.
Germeroth identified a traffic violation on another vehicle headed eastbound and made a U-turn, the report stated. At the same time Germeroth attempted to enter the eastbound lane, Deford drove into the westbound lane striking a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Melanie Painter, 53, of Groveton, head on, according to the report.
Deford then crossed back to the eastbound lane and struck the back right side of the DPS vehicle, drove off the road and turned over onto it’s passenger side and caught fire, the report stated.
Germeroth and Deford sustained no injuries but Painter was transported to the Crockett Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short while later, the report stated.
The crash is under investigation and DPS had no additional information.
