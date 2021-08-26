Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is currently participating in a Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign sponsored by NBC and Telemundo that runs until Sept. 19.
The campaign is a national adoption event and fundraiser initiative, shelter volunteer Leslie Anders said. All donations made will go to the shelter's vetting fund, which helps animals that enter the shelter with veterinary care needs.
“It’s a pet adoption campaign to support shelters and rescues across the country, to help encourage individuals to donate funds to animal welfare groups with the most critical needs,” Anders said.
Kurth Memorial, as the municipal open-intake shelter for all of Angelina County, has critical needs in regard to its vetting fund, she said.
“If you can imagine the unwanted and lost animal volume from Zavalla, all the way to Pollok and up to Hudson — I mean this whole area. Kurth has to take those animals in, and they are space-dependent, health-dependent and behavior-dependent on which animals can go up for adoption,” she said.
The vetting fund can be for anything from mange treatments to embedded collar skin repairs to amputations, she said.
“What we find a lot of the time is some of these homeless animals that come into Kurth have either illnesses or injuries that would otherwise not be covered by the city,” she said. “So we are asking for donations to contribute to the vetting fund to help cover those sick or injured animals that just need a little extra care so that they can have an opportunity at being adopted.”
Without the vetting fund, a lot of these animals wouldn’t have a chance at being adopted, Anders said.
“Those animals, you know, it’s kind of a sad situation, but now, with the funding available, those animals can go to the vet and get the cure and treatment that they need,” she said.
In addition, people can have their donations doubled as Hill’s Pet Nutrition is matching every donation made, dollar-to-dollar, up to $50,000.
Additionally, adoption fees, which are normally $60, will be waived with a $30-plus donation to the campaign. When East Texans adopt an animal from Kurth, that animal will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and will have received a wellness check, she said.
“It’s a pretty incredible adoption fee if someone is able to find a dog or cat that would be the perfect fit for their family,’’ she said.
Anders said she would love to see the community come together to save the lives of homeless and unwanted animals.
“Every little bit counts,” she said. “Five dollars — whatever folks are able to contribute.”
