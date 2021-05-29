Sam Rayburn water levels have topped the flood pool, prompting 24-hour hydropower releases from the reservoir starting today, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Officials announced.
The Corps will release 8,000 cubic feet per second into the Lower Neches River by B.A. Steinhagen/Town Bluff Dam.
Sam Rayburn’s typical water levels sit at 164.4 feet; the top of the flood pool is 173 feet, and the water elevation as of 10 a.m. Friday was 174.69 feet — beating levels announced publicly in 2019.
Rayburn’s pool of record sits at 175.15 feet and was recorded in 1992. The reservoir nearly hit this point during the heavy rains in 2019, but did not quite beat the record.
The spillway will engage when water levels reach 176 feet, according to the Corps.
“The lake is at all-time levels,” County Judge Don Lymbery said. “It looks like we may hit a peak about Tuesday for the lake levels. If we do, we will set a record.”
The lake is receiving water runoff from recent storms; the Angelina River is flooded, Lymbery said.
The judge looked at weather expected over the Memorial Day weekend, which multiple sources forecast will be wet Saturday and relatively sunny on Sunday.
The Weather Channel on Friday evening was predicting an 80% chance of rain Friday night, a 70% chance of rain today and a 6% chance of rain Sunday. Rain chances were 24% on Monday and 56% on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service showed a similar forecast, but AccuWeather predicted the same rain chances a day later.
Most campgrounds and boat ramps are closed around the reservoir. Ralph McAlister and the Sam Rayburn Power Plant Access area were the only spots fully open Friday evening. The Overlook and Twin Dikes were partially closed at that time.
The Corps encourages boaters to wear life jackets and remain cautious.
“Floodwaters have created unfamiliar boating conditions, changed shorelines, decreased height to overhead power lines across the water and submerged objects such as picnic tables, signs and debris,” the Corps said in a release.
