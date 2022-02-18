I admit. I’m a braggart.
I brag a lot. In fact, there aren’t many days when I’m not bragging about something.
About the only thing keeping me from getting labeled as insufferable is that my incessant bragging isn’t about me. There’s really nothing about me anyone would consider boast-worthy, except for my family. Get me started, and I’ll tell you all about their awesomeness.
Nope. All my bragging is about someone else.
In fact, bragging is part of my job — and possibly my most favorite part by far.
Getting to write about someone else’s accomplishments, or shooting their pics and posting for others to see, just feels good. I might be covering a sporting event, and afterward I get to write about a player’s big game, or I might get to share a pic of a play he or she made. Most of those kids hardly know me, so I’m sure they’re wondering who the heck the old guy is making such a fuss over them. I bet they’re not mad about it.
I’ve encountered young people who hesitated sharing their accomplishments with me, knowing I’d use the information to post on a website or on social media. I have to remind them: You’re not bragging. You’re giving me the ammo to brag about you myself.
Or maybe it will be a feature story on someone who’s done something special. I’ve gotten to brag about cancer survivors, some of whom were a little reluctant to speak of themselves. They were modest.
I ain’t. They gave me yet another reason to brag about somebody deserving.
I’ve attended various graduation and other ceremonies in which the subjects were celebrating a huge achievement. The recipients weren’t looking for any sort of recognition other than what they already were receiving, but I’m like the proud parent or grandparent who can’t wait to tell the world all about it.
I can’t imagine a cooler profession anywhere. Who else gets paid to brag about other people?
The funny thing is, bragging on others as part of my career led me to wonder: Why would I save my praise of others for something I’m writing? Why can’t I do such a thing in everyday situations?
Talk about an epiphany. I took the joy of getting paid to brag right into other areas of my life, and danged if it doesn’t make me just as happy. Yeah, I’m the old fart who’ll seek out a manager of a store or restaurant and brag about the service I got from an employee. I’ve even called places from my home after a delivery person went above and beyond the call to hook me up. I bet those managers are about ready to block me by now.
I’ll write the heck out of those online reviews. Yes, I know, getting my stuff to me correctly and in a timely fashion is an expectation. It’s what we pay ’em to do. We shouldn’t have to sing praises just because someone actually did his or her job, right?
But if you think about it, consider all the times someone put your name in the verses of the praises they were singing. Felt good, didn’t it? Sure, you were “just” doing your job, but the feeling of knowing someone noticed is a mighty nice lift in anyone’s day. Tell me you didn’t swell up a little when you heard someone bragging on you. It’s just natural.
Considering just how rude and nasty the world can be, especially when it comes to all that keyboard courage floating around out there, we almost seem to expect to hear the worst all day, every day. Some folks just need a reason to complain, and I’ll wager we’ve all had our moments as the target. It’s a crappy feeling, and one likely to drag us down for longer than it should.
So why not take a little time to do the opposite of griping? Takes the same amount of air to brag as it does to complain.
As a die-hard braggart, I also get a lift when I see others doing the same. A lady I know started a campaign this past basketball season. She’s calling it “SpeakLife 2022.” Now, I’ve known Kendra and her family for years. She’s a coach’s wife, a player’s mom and she’s a former player. You won’t find many more competitive than Kendra and her family.
What she did was post her own version of bragging after her team’s games — and instead of playing the homer every time, she praised someone on the opposing side, whether it was a player or a coach.
In the first post of hers I saw, she said she was just trying to become a better person. Shining a light on others is one way she wanted to do it. She even had some “SpeakLife” T-shirts designed as a way to remind others.
Is that awesome or what?
I’m not sure why some find it so hard to lift others. It’s not as if we’re actually letting somebody physically stand on top of us.
Praising a person doesn’t hurt one bit. I have yet to sprain a finger or rip a vocal cord bragging about someone else through writing or speaking. Truthfully, it made me feel pretty good.
Give it a shot sometime.
Your bragging might just be the lift someone needs.
