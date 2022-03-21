Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
The National Weather Service is warning of a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms expected late tonight leading into Tuesday; the city of Lufkin announced it is preparing for the threat.
“We will be monitoring this weather event throughout the day and into the overnight hours,” Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “Stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and ensure that your family has a severe weather safety plan.”
The weather service warns residents to expect thunderstorm activity to increase during the late afternoon today ahead of a strong storm moving into the area. This could produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
There also could be heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding, according to the hazardous weather outlook.
Pebsworth, quoting the service, said the worst of the storms will hit between midnight and 8 a.m.
The city has asked residents to remove trash cans from the street by 5 p.m. to avoid blocking storm drains. Pebsworth said sandbags are available at Grace Dunne Richardson Park until 4 p.m. today.
