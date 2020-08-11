The Lufkin Police Department has issued a call to the community to be careful not to leave their children or pets unattended in the vehicle after writing two citations between July 19 and Aug. 7.
“In the past three weeks we’ve responded to two calls of children left in vehicles — one in which the vehicle was left running with children too young to be left alone and one in which the children were old enough to be left alone but the vehicle was not left running,” said LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth. “Though we cannot go into further detail about those incidents due to the Texas Family Code, citations were written to each of those parents/guardians.”
Pebsworth said the department does not often issue citations for this offense, but they did so twice in the space of 18 days.
The release also included a list of the citations the department has issued for leaving a child unattended in the past five years:
- Two in 2020
- One in 2019
- Three in 2018
- None in 2017
- One in 2016
- Two in 2015
A decade ago, a 3-month-old child died after being left in a car in the heat of August. A Lufkin Daily News article from the time says the child’s father found her strapped in her car seat nearly six-and-a-half hours after he arrived at work.
Outside temperatures were in excess of 100 degrees that day, and the incident marked the 11th child who died from being left in a car in Texas, according to KidsandCars.org.
The Kids and Cars website also states that the average number child vehicular heatstroke deaths is 39, or one every nine days, and more than 940 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.
“As we get into the hottest part of the summer, we just want to take a moment to remind everyone — don’t leave your children (or fur babies) in a hot vehicle,” Pebsworth said. “Temperatures can rise to deadly levels quickly.”
The Kids and Cars website states that even with cracked windows, the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees within minutes, and a child’s body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body.
Additionally, leaving a child who is too young in the car creates safety issues, the press release from LPD states.
“A thief could break in to steal the vehicle, not see the child and take them in process. Or, the child could get out of the vehicle and get ran over or abducted in the parking lot. The scenarios go on and on,” Pebsworth said.
The charge of leaving a child unattended is a Class C misdemeanor, considered “neglectful supervision” and is subject to an investigation by Child Protective Services, the release states.
A child must be at least 7 years old to be left unattended in a vehicle unless they are supervised by someone who is at least 14 years of age, according to the Texas Penal Code.
An Angelina County grand jury did not indict or interview the father of the baby who died in 2010 because it did not want to put him through the testifying process, said Clyde Herrington, district attorney at the time.
“Lufkin Police Department did a complete and thorough investigation,” Herrington said. “This was a horrible tragedy. If any good can come out of it, I hope it’s that people will be extremely cautious.”
