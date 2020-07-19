It doesn’t get much more American than this.
Willie G’s BBQ & Fish and 936 Vote are teaming up to serve a hot dog dinner and register citizens to vote at the Register to Vote/Feed the Homeless event set for 6-8 p.m. Monday at Jones Park.
Ward 2 Lufkin City Council member and Impact Lufkin president Robert Shankle said former Lufkin Panthers basketball standout Ivorie Ford brought 936 Vote to Lufkin and wanted to partner with him due to his ties to the community.
“We sort of formed maybe a month ago, and it’s really a movement — it’s not an organization that we have established,” Shankle said. “It’s just a movement to get people registered to vote.”
While Shankle said they’re hoping to “really reach the younger generation” with the event, the 936 Vote movement aims to engage all East Texans to participate in the political process and to influence local and national elections with Black and Brown voter turnout.
“We want to get people registered to vote and feed the homeless that really don’t have anything to eat,” Shankle said. “We’re hitting both sides of the fence that are important to the community.”
Impact Lufkin, Shankle and Willie G's teamed up to feed the homeless at an event two years ago, and the restaurant's owner, Willie G. Paul, “said he’s been blessed, so he wants to give back to the community,” Shankle said.
“So we want to give back to the community, to enrich the community and give them all a chance to register to vote.”
Everyone will get hot dogs, chips and water, and other organizations will be on hand to distribute care packages with personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, soap and shampoo.
Organizers ask that everyone who attends wear a mask and Shankle said they will be practicing safe social distancing at the event.
Shankle said the goal is to let their guests “know when the election is, early voting, polling places and things like that so they can be educated when it’s time to vote.”
He urges anyone who isn’t registered to vote to attend.
“You’re voice needs to be heard, which ever way you vote,” he said. “We just want to make sure everyone has a chance to vote and have their say and make sure that the hungry have something to eat.”
