Oct. 11 is the last day for East Texans wanting to participate in the Nov. 8 election to register to vote.
The voter registration application is available online at VoteTexas.gov, or you can pick one up at the voter registrar’s office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. Terri Jordan is Angelina County’s elections administrator. Completed applications can be hand-delivered to the office or mailed to P.O. Box 1343, Lufkin, Texas, 75902.
Voters also may check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct on VoteTexas.gov.
During election season, we routinely urge all Angelina County citizens to educate themselves about the candidates, the issues and to exercise their right to vote.
Local elections have the greatest impact on the lives of everyday citizens in East Texas — our local elected officials are the ones who dictate the local laws, policies and budgets that affect us the most.
There are only four contested races impacting Angelina County in the November general election, but only one of those races is truly local:
■ Current Pct. 2 commissioner Kermit Kennedy is being challenged by Republican John Vaughn. Only residents of Precinct 2 are eligible to vote in this race.
■ Current state Rep. Trent Ashby is being challenged by Democrat Jason Rogers to serve as the state representative for District 9.
■ Current state Sen. Robert Nichols is being challenged by Democrat Steve Russell and Libertarian Desarae Lindsey for the District 3 Senate seat.
■ Current U.S. Rep Pete Sessions is being challenged by Democrat Mary Jo Woods for the 17th congressional district.
We’ll publish articles in a question-and-answer format with candidates in these four races in upcoming issues. There also will be video interviews published at lufkindailynews.com with each of the candidates in the contested races. Those articles and videos will be free to read and view to aid citizens in doing their research ahead of the election. The questions candidates are being asked in print are different from the questions they will be asked in their videos.
We’ll accept letters to the editor that meet the published guidelines in our letters policy, and we’ll publish sample ballots and a list of polling places before early voting starts.
Other key upcoming election-related dates are:
■ Oct. 24 is the first day for early voting.
■ Oct. 28 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. Keep in mind, however, that absentee/mail-in voting is not available to all voters.
■ Nov. 4 is the last day for early voting.
■ Nov. 8 is election day. It’s also the last day to receive a ballot by mail.
Voting is a right and privilege, but it also is a responsibility. We hope you take it seriously. After all, our democracy only works if voters participate.
