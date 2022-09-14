Both Angelina College soccer teams made moves upward in the recent national polls released on Monday, with the Roadrunners climbing a notch to No. 5 and the Lady Roadrunners moving two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the rankings.

AC men

Angelina College’s Shamour McLean pushes the ball up the pitch during a recent match.

The national spotlight grows as both teams continued to post impressive performances.

