Both Angelina College soccer teams made moves upward in the recent national polls released on Monday, with the Roadrunners climbing a notch to No. 5 and the Lady Roadrunners moving two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the rankings.
The national spotlight grows as both teams continued to post impressive performances.
Last week, the Roadrunners toppled then No. 4 Tyler Junior College on the road, with Juan Lopez, Aldair Chaves and Bryan Aguirre scoring goals in the 3-2 win. Those scores gave Chaves nine goals on the season, while Lopez has tallied four.
The Lady ’Runners battled the No. 2 Lady Apaches to double overtime, eventually falling 2-1 on a late penalty kick. Mable Pruter accounted for AC’s lone goal in the loss.
On Saturday, both AC teams picked up 1-0 wins at Blinn College, with Lamonth Rochester hitting the net for the men and Camila Montero giving the Lady ’Runners their one-goal edge.
Today, AC’s women and men will face more tests, with the Lady Roadrunners (3-1-1) hosting No. 9 Navarro College (4-0) and the men taking on Coastal Bend College.
The women’s match will kick off at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s match at 7:30 p.m. Both matches will take place at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the Angelina College campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.