It was dusky dark, 43 degrees and drizzling rain. I sat with a hoodie pulled over my head and an umbrella over me so my glasses wouldn’t get wet. I didn’t want to miss a thing.
She stepped into the batter’s box, all 5-foot, 10-inches of her. She is one of a few high school freshmen on their respective varsity softball teams this year, a team usually reserved for juniors and seniors.
I knew from the crack of the bat it would be a good hit. Sailing through the air, it would be a homerun. She has hit 12 over the fence so far in preseason and practice. I expect great things from my youngest granddaughter during her high school softball career.
Her success won’t be a surprise. She has trained for these years since she was in kindergarten. She has had many mentors, batting and pitching coaches, practices and lots of advice along the way.
She hasn’t always been a good hitter. She made a few errors and outs along the way. Had a few bad days and left the field crying, mad or dragging her bat behind her.
But with a lot of support and motivation, she is becoming a great softball player. She has learned to take the wins with the losses and walk away with her head held high, determined to continue to give it her best.
As I drove home, I realized TxDOT is a lot like those young players. At a few years older tahn 100, we continue to need training, advice, coaching and mentorship as we plan our construction and maintenance projects.
That’s where you come in. Our engineers, as knowledgeable as they are, rely upon you to tell us what you think of major construction plans before the first shovel of dirt is turned. Just your questions about a certain project sometimes causes us to stop and rethink or change a design. We aren’t perfect, but there are some beautiful roadways through East Texas and all of them were built with your input.
TxDOT has hundreds of projects each year. Statewide, we maintain 197,000 miles of roadway, more than 10,500 miles of rail and 379 miles of Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Together, we create an interwoven system that allows citizens to seamlessly travel from one end of the state to the other. And here in the Lufkin District, we are proud of the men and women who work daily adhering to safety protocols and do their part in building and maintaining our state highway system.
We have great leaders and mentors and coaches who always have our backs whether it is a new construction plan or a weekly maintenance schedule. But at the end of the day, it is the public we serve and will continue to serve, and the public who we want to hear from.
Call me with your questions and comments. If you have a problem or a complaint, we will work with you to handle it the best way we can. We will never turn a deaf ear to your comments, questions or concerns. Feel free to be our coach, adviser, motivator, concerned citizen or complainant. We want your attention and your comments, so that when we step into the batter’s box for any project, we have all we need to knock it out of the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.