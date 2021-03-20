Parents of prekindergarten and kindergarten children — it’s time to start thinking about enrolling your child in school for next year. Your child needs to attend a quality preschool to prepare them for kindergarten.
Lufkin ISD offers a comprehensive curriculum that supports the cognitive, social and emotional development of prekindergarten children who are 3 years old and 4 years old.
Prekindergarten will give your child the foundation in language arts and mathematics they need to be successful in the classroom. Our 3-year-old students attend Hackney Primary and our 4-year-old students attend Garrett Primary.
While the prekindergarten programs are needs-based, we also accept tuition for our 4-year-old program.
If your child could not participate in a prekindergarten program but is ready to start kindergarten, Lufkin ISD is the best place to be. Lufkin ISD will equip your child with the knowledge needed for success in life while they participate in a rigorous, student-centered curriculum.
Enrollment will begin at the PreK and Kindergarten Round-Up event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 8 and from 8 a.m. until noon April 9 at the Lufkin ISD Transportation Building at 811 S. Timberland Drive.
Please bring a valid driver’s license or state ID, your child’s birth certificate and Social Security card, and an up-to-date immunization record, as well as a current TB test with results.
Parents also will need to provide a recent utility bill or lease/purchase agreement for proof of residency and income documentation that proves eligibility.
Staff will be available to help you complete this registration process, and Spanish translation will be available.
Our nursing staff will be on-site to discuss immunization requirements. To qualify, students must be 3, 4 or 5 years old on Sept. 1.
We are making every effort to provide a safe environment for this Round-Up event, so we ask you to be aware of the COVID-19 restrictions. Please wear a mask, have no more than three people per family and practice social distancing.
There will be staff from our Special Education department to help with information about Child Find. Child Find is a district responsibility that is a component of the Individuals with Educational Disabilities Act (IDEA) that requires schools to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities residing within the state, regardless of their severity.
If the pandemic influenced your decision to enroll your child in these programs this year, it is more important than ever for them to be actively engaged in learning for the 2021-22 school year. Lufkin ISD stands ready to help you and your child.
We look forward to meeting you and your child at the Round-Up. We are Lufkin Proud.
