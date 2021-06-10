The Diboll Police Department will be holding a benefit for officer Corey Clemens, who was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of throat cancer, from 1-6 p.m. June 27 at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center.
“Chief Baker was trying to figure out something to help him (Clemens) get some money,” Giovanet L. Moreland, telecommunication supervisor for the Diboll Police Department, said. “He decided we should try to have something going, so that he didn’t have to be in a panic, since we don’t know when he can come back to work.”
Chastity Bullock, another co-worker, reached out to Steven Price for some ideas on companies for donations for a raffle.
“The next day, he called me and mentioned the benefit,” Bullock said. “He has done multiple benefits in the past. I took information from him and got with my supervisor. She and Steven met with Chief Baker and the benefit was planned.”
The event will host three live bands — The David Allen Band, The Crimestoppers Band and The Drifters.
There will be a live auctionwith items such as a NASCAR Pit Boss Grill, a 45-quart Yeti Cooler, Kendra Scott Earrings, a round of golf, one night at the Villas and a dinner for two at Crown Colony Country Club, along with a number of others. Items are still being donated.
The benefit also will have a car/bike/jeep show with a $10 entry fee, with trophies presented for first, second and third place in each category, judged by the public. Entry forms can be obtained the day of the benefit. There also will be $10 barbecue sandwich plates with chips and a drink.
Participants can make a $5 donation to receive a ticket for door prizes, or purchase a $5 raffle ticket, and win a grill or a rifle. These tickets can be purchased at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin, Alene’s Florist in Lufkin, as well as the Diboll Police Department. The drawing for the items will take place at the benefit.
There will be a special appearance by Gator Conley, who appeared in “Urban Cowboy.” There also will be an acoustics performance by Jesse Loving and Mike Helm.
“Clemens is really family-oriented, and he treats everyone fairly,” Moreland said. “He would do anything for anybody, take the shirt off his back.”
“He has helped others in their time of need multiple times,” Bullock said. “He has also done benefits to help others. He is just all around a great guy. His life work is to help others. He is a volunteer fireman, he has dedicated his life to public safety and public service.”
For more information, call Moreland at (318) 218-8330 or Bullock at 635-3919.
