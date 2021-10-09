The Lufkin Daily News’ annual Senior Expo, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, offers seniors an array of free information about services they might need from multiple local merchants in one convenient setting.
“The Senior Expo gives us the opportunity to provide our community a free event in which they can visit with professionals who offer services they use now or will need,” Lufkin Daily News Publisher Jackie Zimmerman said.
“We are proud to be this community’s source of local news, sports and entertainment while at the same time giving back by offering free services to enhance everyone’s life.”
The free event brings together professionals who can speak to a variety of issues affecting Angelina County’s older adult community. Among the participating merchants are Castle Pines Health & Rehabilitation, East Texas Eye Associates, The Heart Institute of East Texas, Lufkin SoundWorks Hearing Centers, Texas Home Health and more.
“This is an opportunity for residents to talk directly with businesses to learn more about the services they might need at no cost to our senior friends,” Zimmerman said.
Because the event is indoors, The Lufkin Daily News is asking attendees to wear masks even if they are vaccinated. It is important to bring the community together in a safe way, Zimmerman said.
“We will be providing free masks for those who come without one,” she said.
