Two Lufkin residents been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in Nacogdoches early Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
Anastacia Evaughn Pettigen, 25, and Jarvis Lamont Williamson, 39, are being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail after a shooting incident on Dolph Street around 3:30 a.m. that left one man dead and three others in serious condition, according to a previous post from the department.
Javinsky Lampkin, 35, was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the other three victims were “believed to be in the process of being transferred to out-of-town hospitals for higher level of care” shortly after the incident, the initial post states.
Three other Angelina County residents have been arrested in connection with the investigation after the NPD criminal investigation division and a SWAT team conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of St. Clair Street in the Redland Estates subdivision around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to NPD.
Five juveniles inside the St. Clair Street residence were released to family, and detectives were still actively working the scene late Sunday, the post states.
Officers responded to the Dolph Street area early Sunday morning after receiving reports of multiple people being shot. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the NPD.
Officers arrived on scene to find four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began providing life-saving measures, the earlier post states. The victims were then transported by emergency medical services.
While some officers were on the scene of the shooting, the department located a vehicle of interest and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop, and a pursuit began southbound on Northwest Stallings Drive, according to the post.
The vehicle eventually stopped around the 3200 block of Southwest Stallings Drive, and Pettigen and Williamson were detained. They remained in the Nacogdoches County Jail as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday with bond not yet set for the murder charges.
The investigation is ongoing and the department expects to release further information Monday.
