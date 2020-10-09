“I want to go to a ball game.”
Hey, me, too. Just make sure you wear a mask and keep your distance.
“I don’t want to wear a mask. I have health issues.”
Yeah, that sounds rough. I don’t like the mask either. Just stay home and stay healthy.
“But I want to go to the game.”
Then wear a mask.
“I don’t want to wear a mask. They can’t tell me what to do.”
Ah, there we go. The crux of the ongoing problem: “I want what I want, and nobody’s the boss of me.”
For a few weeks now, I’ve gotten opportunities to get out and cover high school sports again after a too-long layoff. Holy moly, did I ever miss them. So far, I’ve been to football games, volleyball matches and cross country meets. Seeing those kids competing again is a salve for a months-long heartache.
The schools hosting those events are trying to follow the established guidelines and protocols in attempts to ward off the coronavirus — the reason for shutting down all activities back in March. I’ll wear a mask — heck, I’ll wear a full HAZMAT suit – if that’s what it takes for the kids to continue playing.
Not everyone agrees. I know because of some recent news items, but I had it reinforced in a recent conversation with a coach I’ve known and respected for years.
He said when his team first began making a real effort to schedule and play some games, he and his staff met with his players and their parents. They discussed the importance of following the prescribed rules if everyone wanted the season to continue. To their credit, the coach said, the players and families have cooperated.
Everyone on his team. Unfortunately, the coach said, groups from some visiting teams have shown up and proceeded to ignore everything. They absolutely refused all precautions. Because of them, his own team continuously faces possible quarantines — and another shutdown to their brief season. His kids and parents did things right; all it took to ruin it was the “I want what I want/Don’t tell me what to do” crowd.
Other cases earned national attention. A woman in Ohio showed up on school grounds to watch a middle school football game. She refused to wear a mask despite all the signs instructing fans to do so. She made national news when she ended up being stunned with a Taser and arrested after throwing a ridiculous hissy fit.
Lady, you were a visitor on school grounds. All you had to do was follow school rules.
In Idaho, some clown known as an “activist” refused to comply with the stated regulations — and caused officials to call off a game at halftime. Yeah, buddy, you sure made your point. You screwed over some kids who just wanted to play football.
Collegiate sports are suffering as well. Teams have postponed or outright canceled games, and it’s not always because of the players. Reportedly, police kicked an entire student section out of an SMU football game when those students ignored the posted mandates. Boston University students partied like it was 1999 instead of this disease-ridden Year 2020, prompting the mayor to offer this admonishment: “You wanted to be here, you want to be treated as adults. Act like it.”
The man could have addressed those same words to the “I want what I want/Don’t boss me around crowd.”
What we do on our own time and in our own locations is our business, but if we’re walking into someone else’s location, we should agree to whatever rules they have in place. If I visit your house, I’ll abide by your wishes. Want me to take my shoes off before I come inside? No problem. Want me to give your dog half of what I’m eating because that’s what you do? You got it.
If you visit my house, keep your feet off the furniture and help yourself to as many of my beverages as you want — as long as you don’t take the last one.
Easy enough, right? Except when it comes to wanting what we want.
I really don’t get it. Have we forgotten how we felt seeing all those broken young hearts back in the spring when we lost all our sports for months? All those kids who didn’t get to play, especially those seniors denied the opportunity to finish their careers the way they’d always dreamed, had us promising to do whatever it took to change things.
Clearly, we’d do anything for those youngsters. Anything, that is, except the very things offering to help.
High school and other school sports don’t have the money for “bubbles” pro sports are using. For those schools to have any chance whatsoever of hosting events, everyone involved — including the fans —has to abide by the rules. The schools don’t like the rules either. Who does? We’d all prefer getting back to where we were before the pandemic swung its wrecking ball.
Winter sports are on the way, and most of those will take place indoors. They’ll carry more risks. I’m hoping to see some high school basketball action, but it will be imperative for all attending to follow whatever rules the schools have in place. Sadly, I’m not holding out much hope to see any of those sports complete full seasons. Too many “I want what I want” and “You’re not the boss of me” people out there ready and willing to screw everything up for the kids.
The kids have worked so hard to give us these nice things.
We’ll be the reasons we can’t have them.
