At Lufkin ISD, the Advanced Academics opportunities abound. From kindergarten through senior year, students have many choices to accommodate their talents and interests to set them on the right path.
On Jan. 13, I would like to personally invite you and your family to attend the Advanced Academics Sessions and Innovative Showcase “Road Map to Advanced Education” event at Lufkin High School at 6 p.m., where you will experience firsthand the limitless possibilities Lufkin ISD has to offer.
At the event, you’ll learn about the Gifted and Talented services for incoming kindergarteners and other grade levels, Dual Language program that is available to incoming kindergarten students only, STEM program at Lufkin Middle School and Lufkin High School, as well as Secondary Advanced Academic Courses and Lufkin Early College High School. Applications and enrollment deadlines for all of these programs will be discussed at this meeting.
Personally, my favorite part of the evening is the innovative showcase where our students demonstrate what they’ve learned in the classroom through their advanced studies. Seeing students use the skills they’ve learned is something you won’t want to miss.
Some activities to look forward to are the 3D interactive sandbox Lufkin Middle School students will be showcasing. The STEM students have put together an interactive playground to experience in the library. Our primary campuses will have a booth for coding critters and, of course, our award-winning robotics team will show off robots. There will be 3D printing, theater and art students displaying their work and artifacts from the Gifted and Talented and Dual Language programs. It is guaranteed to be a fun and innovative night, although one night is hard to show the result of all the years of hard work put into the Advanced Academics programs. The true test of the program is the long-term results and seeing our students be competitive in the real world. Lufkin ISD students have proven through the years that they are on target to compete across the nation.
Recently, one of our students, Adrian Jon Sabani, accepted a full-ride scholarship to one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, Princeton University. AJ was part of the STEM program at Lufkin High School and said he feels prepared to attend the Ivy League school in the fall.
It’s courses that are offered through the Advanced Academics programs that prepare students for some of the best colleges in the nation.
But it’s not just the curriculum or the rigorous course study; it’s the staff that teach, guide, support and make indelible impressions on our students to do their very best and to become the best version of themselves. It’s people, not programs, that make all the difference, and our staff — all 1,350 of them — give students what they need to be successful.
Come see the difference of a Lufkin ISD education at the Advanced Academics Sessions and Innovative Showcase “Road Map to Advanced Academics” on Jan. 13. We are here to help kids succeed at life because “Together We Rise!”
