I confess. I am a television addict.
I enjoy watching TV or at least having it on for the noise. I need noise. I don’t mean loud, screaming noise that is annoying. But something in the background that is more of a distraction.
At night, the voices coming from that box drown out the voices in my head and help me go to sleep. Don’t ask me to rationalize it. I can turn on an old show — “M.A.S.H.,” “Gunsmoke” or even an “NCIS” — and be asleep before the first commercial break. Probably because I have seen most of the episodes of these shows so many times, I know what is going to happen, so they are comfortable, and I don’t need to pay attention.
Yes, I know. That box is also called the boob tube. But I am not into reality shows, stupid people doing stupid things or the fake drama of those shows where women and men are looking for a bride or groom.
I want fiction. Made-up stories — even if they are taken from today’s headlines. Characters we can count on each week to do the right thing and make the world a better place. Even if the characters are not real. It just feels good.
And while I am confessing to needing the noise to sleep, I recently scheduled a weekend trip purposely to get away from the noise and find some quiet.
When I told my daughter I reserved a cabin with no Wi-Fi or TV, she laughed and asked me how I was going to get to sleep. That was the challenge I set out for myself.
This cabin was on a river where we found solitude and quiet. Standing knee-deep in the cool water on a Saturday morning throwing a couple of lures to see what we could catch while listening to the birds and the sound of the river.
When it was too hot to fish, we pulled up a chair ankle-deep in the water and took out a book.
Ahh. Reading and listening to nature.
That is ... until the people in kayaks and tubes came floating by. The sounds of their voices echoed so much we knew they were coming before we could see them around the bend of the river at least a quarter mile away. And then there were their radios. Blaring music louder than it needed to be. Some had speakers floating in the water behind their tubes. Others had large boom boxes sitting in tubes of their own.
So much for the quiet and the sounds of nature.
I thought the point of floating the river was to enjoy nature. One couple stopped on the bank near us and asked us how much further to the place where they stop. They had been in the river for two of the three-hour trip and were bored and ready to be done. How sad they could not enjoy nature at its best.
Several large groups floated past us as the afternoon wore on. Most had music of some kind playing.
Don’t get me wrong, having fun with a group floating down the river would be great, but does it have to be so loud it echoes off the trees? They were missing the biggest adventure of the river — the sounds of the water rushing, fish jumping, turtles sliding into the water and just the quiet.
I think our society has lost its ability to be quiet — to be still.
Nonetheless, it was a great weekend. After dark, we were back to the soothing sounds of the crickets and frogs and the sounds of the river — quiet and wonderful. We sat on the small island enjoying a cold drink and watching for lightning bugs.
Ahh ... a quiet respite. That is, until I was ready to go to sleep.
And, I must confess, we had downloaded an old favorite TV show to our laptop. And I was asleep in minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.