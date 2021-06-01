Lufkin police arrested a Hudson man early Monday in connection to the armed robbery of a game room where he previously worked.
Officers were called to Golden Dragon game room at 529 E. Laurel St. at midnight after a man later identified as Ernesto Maldonado, 28, allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint and left on a motorcycle, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
A clerk told officers she was just finishing up her shift and opened the door for someone who she thought was another employee. That is when she was met by Maldonado, who was still wearing a motorcycle helmet. She told officers he pointed a gun at her face and then placed it in his waistband before demanding money he said was owed to him by the owner, the report states.
She said she then opened the register and gave Maldonado an undisclosed amount of money. She said he told her not to call police and asked her to pray with him — which she said she did not — before he left, according to the report.
Multiple tips and witness accounts identified Maldonado as the suspect, leading officers to his home on Cicero Hill in Hudson. He was taken into custody without incident around 5:30 a.m.
Detectives found the clothes Maldonado was wearing during the robbery and the motorcycle helmet, the report states. He had pushed the motorcycle to the back of his property, but officers located it, as well.
As for the gun, Maldonado told detectives he’s a felon so he can’t have one. He later mentioned that he may have had a pellet gun but that officers would need diving gear because it could be in the Neches River, according to the report. When a detective asked him what color the pistol was that he had, Maldonado responded that if the detective had seen the game room surveillance video, he would know it was black.
Maldonado had previously worked at the game room and had recently had a disagreement with the owner, the report states.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Maldonado’s arrest.
He is charged with aggravated robbery and remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
