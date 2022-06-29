His Mighty Hands Ministry could use a few more hands for a community feeding and outreach project Thursday.
The organization is in need of volunteers to help provide food and compassion to those in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brandon Park.
Ken Lloyd started this outreach approximately 25 years ago in Dallas, volunteer coordinator Susan Cook said. Lloyd eventually moved back to Lufkin and was living in the area around Brandon Park, she said.
“He had some struggles in life with addiction and really went through a tough time and actually lived in that area for quite some time,” she said. “He was mentioning to me a couple years ago that he would love to get the ministry started back up.”
Cook agreed to help, and she and Lloyd decided to focus the ministry on those in need around Brandon Park. Lloyd takes the money he earns from yard work and spends it on food to distribute to those in need.
“He wants to give back to the people that he knows are struggling because he’s lived there,” she said. “He has been clean for 10 years, so he’s like, ‘I’m going to feed those people, let them know that God loves them.’”
The volunteers are planning to distribute fried chicken plates on Thursday. They also minister to those receiving the food, giving them Bibles and spiritual advice. The ministry also offers veterans connections to organizations in town that help those who have served.
“We actually give out anywhere from 75 to 100 meals within that community,” Cook said. “We just see if they need any help with paperwork, things like that so that we can give them some kind of advice if they’re having problems with things, guide them.”
Cook said the ministry is always in need of volunteers because what they do requires a lot of hands.
“Even if you’re not doing the serving or the cooking, if somebody has a heart for ministry and wants to reach out to hurting people — because this isn’t a homeless ministry, this is an overall ministry of just loving on people,” she said.
Those who want to help this Thursday should arrive at 10 a.m. to help with set-up, Cook said.
“These types of outreaches are desperately needed, especially in this time we are experiencing,” she said. “So many cutbacks in jobs, so many financial troubles and things. Being a part of something like this, it’s so rewarding because you’re giving to someone with no expectations of anything in return.”
For inquiries about volunteering, or donating food, reach out to Cook at (936) 899-1697.
