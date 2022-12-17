As we look ahead toward the 88th legislative session, I believe one thing we as legislators should be focused on is supporting children and families. As a parent and grandparent, I know the importance of the first days and weeks of a new child’s life, and the physical impact childbirth has on a mother.

Research indicates the postpartum period is critical for allowing bonding between parents and children, reducing maternal and infant mortality and morbidity and setting the stage for healthy child development. In fact, this period has far-reaching effects on a child’s long term development and health.

