I watched an online video of an interview between a talking head at a major news station and a member of a certain political party. I actually listened hoping to learn something about a specific topic in which I was interested but I came away feeling as if I’d wasted my time completely. Neither party conducted himself particularly well, with any potential information getting flushed down the potty of argument.
Truthfully, I thought they both came across as uninformed idiots. Whatever agenda they held was more important than dispensing real information. I should have just left the whole experience in the trash where it belonged.
Nope. I did exactly what I know better than to do.
I fell into the rabbit hole serving as social commentary nowadays. I opened up a social media app and began reading reactions to what I’d seen.
Why do I do this to myself? Why not just use bleach for eye drops or snort some fluoroantimonic acid through an inhaler? They’d be far less painful than trying to sort out what I was reading.
The very same interview I watched — the one where neither contributor actually contributed anything worthwhile — clearly didn’t elicit the same reaction from others.
There were those who claimed the news guy “owned” or “destroyed” the politician. Man, there were emojis galore, along with some other images not fit for description in print. Yeah, buddy, that’ll teach the political dude to wage war with a news guy.
As I scrolled, I noticed comments — again, regarding the same video clip, and often right behind one of the abovementioned remarks — praising the politician for “owning” or “destroying” the news guy. Yeah, buddy, that’ll teach the scummy media to mess with a knowledgeable political dude.
I thought, hang on a minute. I watched the very same interview. None of this is what happened. Like I said, both parties pretty much embarrassed themselves as far as what I viewed. Neither had an answer to any of the questions, and any attempts at answers they offered were no more informative than a “nuh-uh!” So how could anyone possibly find a winner in any of it?
In this case, both participants were losers, in my opinion. However, I’ve also seen where one person clearly “won” a presentation, but the ensuing commentary made me wonder at my own sanity. Sometimes, it’s like watching a boxer get knocked flat-out, only to see comments praising him for “destroying” the other guy’s hand.
It’s hard to fathom why we can get such different reactions from the same circumstances, but I have a theory.
Most of us have two eyes and two ears. Those organs are mostly responsible for bringing in the information for our one brain to process. Ideally, we’d use both eyes and both ears to suck in all the info we can get so our brain can sort it out.
Unfortunately, we can all fall victim to a predisposed bias, meaning too often we’re going to use at least one eye and one ear to gather only what we want to hear or see. If we’re really rabid about our viewpoints, we’re likely going to open our eyes and ears to nothing but our pre-set opinions — in which case we’re not trying to learn anything new. Rather, we’re just hoping to reinforce what we already think — wrong or right.
If I watch a speech or interview already planning to dislike and/or disagree with anyone involved, trust me, I’ll hate it. No matter what my eyes and ears bring forth, my brain has already decided how I’m going to react. Might as well put up a “Closed” sign when it comes to my mind. It’s a shame we’ve got two of pretty much everything else, but just the one brain. So much information flying around, and a single, lonely brain trying to make it all make sense. We could use another brain more than we could use another ear, right? It doesn’t seem fair.
The principles of critical thinking include “gathering complete information,” “looking for hidden assumptions and biases” and “understanding your own biases and values,” among others. For us to understand anything, we have to look at everything, recognizing bias — especially our own — when we see or hear it. Take the “closed” signs off our heads.
Otherwise, we’re not really searching for right answers.
We’re just looking for answers to make us feel right.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.