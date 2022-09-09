I know better, but I did it anyway.

I watched an online video of an interview between a talking head at a major news station and a member of a certain political party. I actually listened hoping to learn something about a specific topic in which I was interested but I came away feeling as if I’d wasted my time completely. Neither party conducted himself particularly well, with any potential information getting flushed down the potty of argument.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.