The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 96, about two miles south of Center.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., a 2005 Mini Cooper passenger car was traveling south when — for unknown reasons — the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert. The vehicle then struck several trees and overturned, according to preliminary crash information.
Troopers believe the driver is 28-year-old Andrew Blaine Hightower from Denton. He was not located at the scene of the crash. Investigators have learned from family members that he was traveling from Fort Worth to Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Hightower is listed as an overdue motorist, and law enforcement agencies in Southeast Texas have been made aware that he has not arrived at his destination. Anyone with information on Hightower’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or Lufkin DPS Communications at 699-7340.
He is described as a white male who is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
This crash remains under investigation.
